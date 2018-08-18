First shift of Armenia police forces to head for Tavush to defend combat positions

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan on Saturday held consultation with the command staff of police forces, and the latter’s first shift that will head to Tavush Province on August 23, to defend the country’s combat positions.
The objective of this consultation was to find out these police forces’ level of readiness before their combat shift and give relevant instructions, the Police press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Osipyan recalled that during the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016, the police forces had fulfilled their task in an organized manner and with honor.
Some other police service-related matters also were discussed at this consultation.