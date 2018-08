First shift of Armenia police forces to head for Tavush to defend combat positions

Bus carrying Ukrainian tourists crashes in Poland; 3 dead, 50 hospitalized

Erdoğan: Turkey is not going to change its course due to economic pressure

Armenia Police discover sizeable robbery from ATMs

Belarus has new PM

Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

ARF to have no female candidate at upcoming Yerevan municipal council election

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 170 times in passing week

Tourist information center opens in Armenia’s Dilijan

Karabakh President receives Armenia army chief

China MOD: Beijing’s real goals are distorted in Pentagon report

Yerevan city council snap election to be held on September 23

Newspaper: Armenia citizens “taste” first-hand consequences of overload at Georgia-Russia highway

Trump interested in proposal to replace US troops in Afghanistan with private military contractors?

Ancient Armenian church in India is transformed into club

Turkey police exchange their dollars into liras as sign of protest against US

OPIC Vice President: Future of US-Armenian economic cooperation is great

Nikol Pashinyan highlights Constitutional changes

PM: 40 minutes are necessary to eliminate monopolies of sugar and banana

Pashinyan announces new unprecedented joint Armenian-Russian humanitarian project

No one will escape responsibility for killing people on March 1, 2008

Pashinyan about Karabakh: We do not want war. We are ready for peaceful talks and settlement

Premier: Businessmen who have not killed anyone will have opportunity to work successfully in Armenia

Rally ends at Republic Square

Prime Minister: Armenia's revolution was unique

Armenia PM: We should seriously consider forming transitional justice agencies

Pashinyan: Our goal is not to fill prisons, but to return the stolen to people

PM: There is no coalition government in Armenia

Pashinyan: No analytical center of the world could have imagined that national revival could occur in Armenia

Preliminary investigation into case of former Armenian president's nephew is over

Pashinyan asks rally participants to remove posters directed against someone

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 17.08.2018

Iran deliveres a strong diplomatic protest to Georgia

Armenian government negotiating with PayPal

Minister Grigoryan receives Chinese Ambassador to Armenia

Rally starts at Republic Square

March led by PM Nikol Pashinyan reaches Republic Square

Two members of Sasna Tsrer armed group released

Imran Khan confirmed as Pakistan PM

Turkey again rejects appeal to release detained US pastor

PM: There will be no political prisoners in Armenia

Pashinyan heading to Republic Square: We are the owners of our country

March headed by Armenian PM starts on Artsakh Avenue

State Military Industry Committee will be separated from Armenian Defense Ministry

Saudi Arabia allocates $100 million to restore areas in Syria

Armenian PM urges to show restraint in case of provocations during today’s rally

Bright Armenia and Republic parties will participate in Yerevan elections without Civil Contract party

Fox News commentator urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

General Manvel Grigoryan will remain in custody for additional two months

Turkey will respond to US actions

Angela Merkel to visit Armenia next week

National venture fund to be created in Armenia

Tesla ex-security employee alleges spying at Gigafactory

At least 167 killed in India floods

Several injured as bus in Germany knocked over

Pilot killed as firefighting helicopter crashed in Australia

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan's infiltration attempt prevented

Several injured in Armenia road accident

Guinea citizen ilegally crossed Armenia-Turkey border

Kim Jong Un says sanctions are nothing but a robbery

Trump: US will pay nothing for pastor

Newspaper: Law enforcers search apartment of ex-PM’s daughter

Kocharyan does not rule out repeated arrest

Kocharyan: How a person can have $4 billion in a country with annual budget of $2.5 billion?

Robert Kocharyan: There is no link between charge brought against me and death of people on March 1, 2008

Robert Kocharyan ready to share his experience with Nikol Pashinyan

Aris Babikian elected vice-chair of Ontario Legislature's standing committee on justice policy

Robert Kocharyan: Inexperience of new government induces me to return to politics

Robert Kocharyan: What happened in Armenia was not a revolution

Kocharyan about tomorrow's rally: 100,000 people is not an overwhelming majority

Robert Kocharyan does not disclose details of format of his return to politics

Kocharyan speaks about Armenian authorities' foreign policy

Kocharyan: There were no clashes between demonstrators and army on March 1, 2008

Kocharyan: Not declaring state of emergency today would be viewed as inaction by president

Kocharyan about 2008 events: Defeated party left no options for talks

Robert Kocharyan: Charge brought against me is fabricated

Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties

Turkey arrests another German citizen

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.08.2018

Artur Vanesyan: NSS is ready to assist the Russian Border Guards Department in Armenia

Dollar rises in Armenia

Zarif: Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal isolates US

Former CIA Director: Trump's denial of Russian collusion is 'hogwash'

Australian Senator: Horror of Armenian Genocide cannot be ignored

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

Robert Kocharyan signals return to politics

Lawyer: Armenia 2nd President has no intentions to leave country

Anna Hakobyan: Nikol Pashinyan speaks French better than me

UN to allocate almost $ 50 million for refugees from Venezuela

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: Appellate court judge showed subjective approach in 2nd President’s case

460 people killed in Lombok earthquake

Attorney: We will petition to ECHR if Armenia 2nd President is arrested again

Armenian PM, Russia President talk on phone

Armenian Security Service chief: Mikael Harutyunyan, Yuri Khachaturov have Armenian citizenship

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Special Investigation Service wants to butter up authorities

Turkey to appeal US steel, aluminum tariffs in WTO

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Top secret Order No.0038 is not about use of troops

Special Investigation Service head: It is not in Robert Kocharyan’s interests to leave country

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned

Armenia police chief promises unprecedentedly good elections