News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 18
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
First shift of Armenia police forces to head for Tavush to defend combat positions
First shift of Armenia police forces to head for Tavush to defend combat positions
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan on Saturday held consultation with the command staff of police forces, and the latter’s first shift that will head to Tavush Province on August 23, to defend the country’s combat positions.

The objective of this consultation was to find out these police forces’ level of readiness before their combat shift and give relevant instructions, the Police press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Osipyan recalled that during the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in April 2016, the police forces had fulfilled their task in an organized manner and with honor.

Some other police service-related matters also were discussed at this consultation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan MP says his country should join CSTO
If Azerbaijan joins this organization, the latter will become neutral in case hostilities resume in Karabakh…
 Armenian MFA: Issue of Karen Ghazaryan’s return is in spotlight
All possible measures are being taken to return Karen Ghazaryan...
 MFA: Armenia will prevent Azerbaijan attempts to redistribute military forces in Nakhichevan direction
The Armed Forces of Armenia fully control the situation…
 Armenian side forced to respond to Azerbaijani provocations in direction of Nakhchivan
“The Armenian armed forces responded by fire...
 Rahmon to Aliyev: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully
Tajikistan expresses a firm commitment to the principles of peaceful resolution…
Well-known blogger urges media to stop inciting hatred between Armenians, Azerbaijanis
Previously, I could not even imagine that such massive nationalist propaganda is carried out in countries…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news