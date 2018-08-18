News
Saturday
August 18
Putin meets Kurz before heading to Germany
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz held a meeting at Graz airport before Russian leader’s departure for Germany where he will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, TASS reported quoting OE24.

After a short conversation, the leaders said goodbye, and Putin headed to the plane. The topics discussed during the conversation are not revealed.

The Russian president made a stop in Austria to attend the wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Wolfgang Mailinger.

 
