Putin meets Kurz before heading to Germany

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz held a meeting at Graz airport before Russian leader’s departure for Germany where he will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, TASS reported quoting OE24.
After a short conversation, the leaders said goodbye, and Putin headed to the plane. The topics discussed during the conversation are not revealed.
The Russian president made a stop in Austria to attend the wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Wolfgang Mailinger.