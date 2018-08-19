EU: There is a lot of potential to further increase usage of GSP+ with Armenia

YEREVAN. – There are a lot of sectors in which cooperation can be strengthened between Armenia and EU, Hoa-Binh Adjemian, head of cooperation section of EU delegation in Armenia believes.
“Possibilities are what the Armenian citizens and the government want to do. And I think there are a lot of sectors in which cooperation can be strengthened whether it’s judiciary, whether it’s human rights, whether it’s public administration reforms. There is a lot of work to be done and I’m hopeful Armenia will get closer to the EU in these sectors in particular,” Adjemian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In terms of deepening the economic cooperation between Armenia and the EU, he said that the framework is already there.
“There is economic cooperation: in particular Armenia benefits from GSP+ that allows about 6,000 product to be exported to EU without being taxed. I think possibilities are there and the framework is there – GSP+. In this framework, Armenia has to come in to implement reforms in human rights according to 27 international conventions. On the other sid, EU allows 6,000 products to enter its market without being taxed. And there is a lot of potential to further increase the usage of GSP+,” he added.