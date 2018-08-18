News
Putin: It is extremely important to preserve Iranian nuclear deal
Putin: It is extremely important to preserve Iranian nuclear deal
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

It is extremely important to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal for the strengthening of regional and global security, Russian president Vladimir Putin said ahead of his talks with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Putin assured that he would discuss the situation over joint comprehensive plan of action for the settlement of the Iranian nuclear deal during talks with Merkel, RIA Novosti reported.

He emphasized that it is extremely important to preserve the multilateral agreement targeted at strengthening of the regional and global security and nuclear non-proliferation.

 
