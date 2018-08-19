U.S. government trying to force Facebook to break encryption

The U.S. government is trying to force Facebook to break the encryption in its popular Messenger app so law enforcement may listen to a suspect's voice conversations in a criminal probe, three people briefed on the case said, resurrecting the issue of whether companies can be compelled to alter their products to enable surveillance, CNBC reported.
If the demands of the authorities of the country are satisfied, then the changes will affect not only Facebook, but also WhatsApp, as well as Instagram.
It is not yet known whether encryption of messages will be weakened or completely disabled.