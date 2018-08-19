News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 19
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
U.S. government trying to force Facebook to break encryption
U.S. government trying to force Facebook to break encryption
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The U.S. government is trying to force Facebook to break the encryption in its popular Messenger app so law enforcement may listen to a suspect's voice conversations in a criminal probe, three people briefed on the case said, resurrecting the issue of whether companies can be compelled to alter their products to enable surveillance, CNBC reported.

If the demands of the authorities of the country are satisfied, then the changes will affect not only Facebook, but also  WhatsApp, as well as Instagram. 

It is not yet known whether encryption of messages will be weakened or completely disabled.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia programmers can now upload, sell their paid apps on Google Play
Respective negotiations between the country’s authorities and Google have concluded with success…
 New 2018 iPhone tipped to be £100 cheaper than last year’s model
Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 9
Google Play Store creates new opportunities for Armenia programmers
Armenia has been included among the countries where…
 How to create unique selfies?
Beautify tool package includes several handy tools...
 Recipe for success in science: One woman’s unlikely story
This is Hripsime’s story, a story of probabilities, and an unlikely journey...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news