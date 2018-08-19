Armenian American Museum and Glendale City Council sign declaration on partnership

The Glendale City Council joined faith and community leaders this week in signing a “declaration of partnership” celebrating their work on the future Armenian American Museum, LA Times reported.
Museum and city officials inked the document during a joint press conference Wednesday following Glendale City Council’s unanimous approval of the ground lease agreement for the museum’s future site. The event was held on the second floor of the Downtown Central Library, overlooking the southwest corner of Central Park where the museum will be built.
“It’s great to be here on this momentous occasion,” said Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan. “It is a proud day for the city of Glendale and we are excited that the Armenian American Museum’s future home is going to be in our city.”
The $1-a-year ground lease agreement will be for 55 years with options to extend the lease term for four 10-year periods, for a maximum lease of 95 years. The current parking areas around Central Library and park will be turned into additional green space.
Construction on the 60,0000-square-foot, three-story museum will begin within the next year, once museum board members and city officials begin raising funds for the $30-million project and reviewing paperwork, said Berdj Karapetian, museum executive chairman.
The museum will also include a performing arts theater, a learning center, a demonstration kitchen and a café. A parking structure, which is projected to cost an additional $12 million and is expected to have 262 spaces, will also be built.