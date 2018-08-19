Palestine will review all agreements with Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Saturday that all peace deals signed with Israel would be reviewed if the situation does not change, Xinhua reported.
Abbas issued the warning in his speech aired on Palestine Television at the end of a three-day meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Central Council held in Ramallah.
"Israel had breached all the signed agreements, starting from Oslo peace accords signed with the PLO in 1993 to Paris Economic Treaty in 1994," said Abbas.
The 84-year-old Palestinian President accused Israel "of keeping the construction of settlements and threatening to cut the allowances of families of Palestinians killed or jailed in Israeli prisons."
Meanwhile, Abbas also reaffirmed rejection to the U.S.-proposed peace deal, known as "the Deal of the Century," to resolve the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
The Palestinian side "won't hold any talks with Washington and won't accept the United States as a peace sponsor before it regrets its decisions in relation to Jerusalem, refugees and settlements," Abbas said.