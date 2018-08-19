Cavusoglu: US cannot annul "unilaterally" its agreement with Ankara on F-35 fighter planes

Iran to unveil new fighter jet on August 22

Qatar accuses Saudi Arabia of blocking access to Hajj

Japan’s Defense Ministry to request record ¥5.3 trillion budget

Argentines line up to quit Catholic Church

Indonesian island hit by 6.3-magnitude tremor

Iran to unveil Bavar 373 missile system in spring 2019

Brexit: British millionaire gives £1m boost to People’s Vote campaign

Armenian PM expresses condolences over Kofi Annan death

China and US hope to organize meeting between Trump and Jinping to end trade dispute

Armenian President sends condolence letter to António Guterres

Major car accident in Armenia’s Kotayk

Muslim couple denied Swiss citizenship over handshake refusal

U.S. government trying to force Facebook to break encryption

Peskov: Putin, Merkel discuss Ukraine, Nord Stream-2 at 'serious, detailed' talks

Armenian American Museum and Glendale City Council sign declaration on partnership

Xi Jinping to visit Pyongyang

EU: There is a lot of potential to further increase usage of GSP+ with Armenia

Merkel reveals agenda of Putin talks

Armenian National Congress not to participate in Yerevan elections

Armenian FM: Kofi Annan’s contribution to genocide prevention is invaluable

Putin: It is extremely important to preserve Iranian nuclear deal

UNESCO: Dialect of Hamshen Armenians endangered in Turkey

Putin meets Kurz before heading to Germany

Erdogan reelected as chairman of Justice and Development Party

Arpine Hovhannisyan: Democracy in Armenia is making tremendous step backward

Davit Harutyunyan: PM's subtextual threats against judges raise concern

First shift of Armenia police forces to head for Tavush to defend combat positions

Bus carrying Ukrainian tourists crashes in Poland; 3 dead, 50 hospitalized

Erdoğan: Turkey is not going to change its course due to economic pressure

Armenia Police discover sizeable robbery from ATMs

Belarus has new PM

Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

ARF to have no female candidate at upcoming Yerevan municipal council election

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 170 times in passing week

Tourist information center opens in Armenia’s Dilijan

Karabakh President receives Armenia army chief

China MOD: Beijing’s real goals are distorted in Pentagon report

Yerevan city council snap election to be held on September 23

Newspaper: Armenia citizens “taste” first-hand consequences of overload at Georgia-Russia highway

Trump interested in proposal to replace US troops in Afghanistan with private military contractors?

Ancient Armenian church in India is transformed into club

Turkey police exchange their dollars into liras as sign of protest against US

OPIC Vice President: Future of US-Armenian economic cooperation is great

Nikol Pashinyan highlights Constitutional changes

PM: 40 minutes are necessary to eliminate monopolies of sugar and banana

Pashinyan announces new unprecedented joint Armenian-Russian humanitarian project

No one will escape responsibility for killing people on March 1, 2008

Pashinyan about Karabakh: We do not want war. We are ready for peaceful talks and settlement

Premier: Businessmen who have not killed anyone will have opportunity to work successfully in Armenia

Rally ends at Republic Square

Prime Minister: Armenia's revolution was unique

Armenia PM: We should seriously consider forming transitional justice agencies

Pashinyan: Our goal is not to fill prisons, but to return the stolen to people

PM: There is no coalition government in Armenia

Pashinyan: No analytical center of the world could have imagined that national revival could occur in Armenia

Preliminary investigation into case of former Armenian president's nephew is over

Pashinyan asks rally participants to remove posters directed against someone

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 17.08.2018

Iran deliveres a strong diplomatic protest to Georgia

Armenian government negotiating with PayPal

Minister Grigoryan receives Chinese Ambassador to Armenia

Rally starts at Republic Square

March led by PM Nikol Pashinyan reaches Republic Square

Two members of Sasna Tsrer armed group released

Imran Khan confirmed as Pakistan PM

Turkey again rejects appeal to release detained US pastor

PM: There will be no political prisoners in Armenia

Pashinyan heading to Republic Square: We are the owners of our country

March headed by Armenian PM starts on Artsakh Avenue

State Military Industry Committee will be separated from Armenian Defense Ministry

Saudi Arabia allocates $100 million to restore areas in Syria

Armenian PM urges to show restraint in case of provocations during today’s rally

Bright Armenia and Republic parties will participate in Yerevan elections without Civil Contract party

Fox News commentator urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

General Manvel Grigoryan will remain in custody for additional two months

Turkey will respond to US actions

Angela Merkel to visit Armenia next week

National venture fund to be created in Armenia

Tesla ex-security employee alleges spying at Gigafactory

At least 167 killed in India floods

Several injured as bus in Germany knocked over

Pilot killed as firefighting helicopter crashed in Australia

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan's infiltration attempt prevented

Several injured in Armenia road accident

Guinea citizen ilegally crossed Armenia-Turkey border

Kim Jong Un says sanctions are nothing but a robbery

Trump: US will pay nothing for pastor

Newspaper: Law enforcers search apartment of ex-PM’s daughter

Kocharyan does not rule out repeated arrest

Kocharyan: How a person can have $4 billion in a country with annual budget of $2.5 billion?

Robert Kocharyan: There is no link between charge brought against me and death of people on March 1, 2008

Robert Kocharyan ready to share his experience with Nikol Pashinyan

Aris Babikian elected vice-chair of Ontario Legislature's standing committee on justice policy

Robert Kocharyan: Inexperience of new government induces me to return to politics

Robert Kocharyan: What happened in Armenia was not a revolution

Kocharyan about tomorrow's rally: 100,000 people is not an overwhelming majority

Robert Kocharyan does not disclose details of format of his return to politics

Kocharyan speaks about Armenian authorities' foreign policy

Kocharyan: There were no clashes between demonstrators and army on March 1, 2008