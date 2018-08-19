News
Sunday
August 19
Qatar accuses Saudi Arabia of blocking access to Hajj
Qatar accuses Saudi Arabia of blocking access to Hajj
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Qatar has accused Saudi Arabia of barring its nationals from performing this year's Hajj, a charge Saudi officials deny, Aljazeera reported.

Around 1,200 Qatari citizens are allowed to attend the pilgrimage under a quota system, but Qatari officials say it has become impossible to register for the annual religious event.

Qatari nationals are also banned from entering the states, but Riyadh claims to have made an exception for the Hajj.

"Registration of pilgrims from the State of Qatar remains closed, and residents of Qatar cannot be granted visas as there are no diplomatic missions," Abdullah al-Kaabi of the state-run Qatar National Human Rights Committee.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
