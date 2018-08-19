Armenian President sends condolence letter to António Guterres

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his deepest condolences on the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.
"I express my deepest condolences on the death of the renowned diplomat and skilled politician, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.
His dedication to humanitarian values and his ability to perceive problems deeply has been undeniable in promoting human rights.
This is a great loss for the international community and the United Nations' family," Armenian President's message of condolence reads.