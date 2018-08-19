News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 19
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian President sends condolence letter to António Guterres
Armenian President sends condolence letter to António Guterres
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing his deepest condolences on the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

"I express my deepest condolences on the death of the renowned diplomat and skilled politician, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

 

His dedication to humanitarian values and his ability to perceive problems deeply has been undeniable in promoting human rights.

This is a great loss for the international community and the United Nations' family," Armenian President's message of condolence reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies aged 76
The Queen of Soul passed away in Detroit after battling ill health for several years...
Arsene Tchakarian dies aged 101
He died on Saturday at the Paul-Brousse Hospital iin Villejuif…
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Putin is very straightforward and sincere person
As per the PM, Armenia-Russia relations need to be without “dark corners”…
 Trump: Queen Elizabeth II is a tremendous woman
She is just an incredible woman...
 Armenia president dines with filmmakers (PHOTO)
Gests of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival were present...
 Fashion designer Kate Spade commits suicide
Spade was a co-founder of the designer label Kate Spade New York, which she later sold...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news