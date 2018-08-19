News
Armenian PM expresses condolences over Kofi Annan death
Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his condolences  upon the passing of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the press service of the Government reported.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of the former UN Secretary-General, Nobel Prize laureate and major international figure Kofi Annan.

Kofi Annan devoted his entire life and activities to the creation of a fair world. Heading the UN during the period difficult and full of challenges, he has combined determination and courage with boundless optimism and humanity.

Leaving the post of UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan continued his struggle for peace and remained devoted to the protection of human rights, democratic values ​​for the rest of his life."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
