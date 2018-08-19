The United States is not interested in solving bilateral problems with Turkey, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday, Yeni Safak reported.
"It seems that the U.S. doesn't want to solve our bilateral problems. They prefer to exploit and prolong these issues until the upcoming (midterm) elections," he told reporters in Antalya, southern Turkey, state-run Anadolu new agency said.
Cavusoglu also stated that the U.S. cannot annul "unilaterally" its agreement with Ankara on the F-35 fighter planes, in reference to plans by the U.S. Congress to block Turkey from receiving planned deliveries of the modern jets as part of a multinational joint development program.