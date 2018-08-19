Senor Hasratyan: Adversary intensifies propaganda

The adversary is showing considerable activity on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Along with the periodic implementation of the attacking actions, the Azerbaijani side also intensified its propaganda, spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Ministry Senor Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"It is notable that not only representatives of the state and non-state information and propaganda spheres of the neighboring country are involved in this process, but also often the army leadership and commanders of military units are. The peculiarity of the carried out propaganda is that they try to delegate the responsibility for their own provocations on the contact line to the Armenian side, and then they present to the public how the "great" army "heroically" opposes them."

He noted that recently one of the Azerbaijani commanders told the local media that "the enemy didn't manage to achieve its goal to this day. The Azerbaijani army is not the same today as it was 25 years ago ... At the moment the spirit of our servicemen is high and awaits the military order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief ... "