News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Senor Hasratyan: Adversary intensifies propaganda
Senor Hasratyan: Adversary intensifies propaganda
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The adversary is showing considerable activity on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Along with the periodic implementation of the attacking actions, the Azerbaijani side also intensified its propaganda, spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Ministry Senor Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"It is notable that not only representatives of the state and non-state information and propaganda spheres of the neighboring country are involved in this process, but also often the army leadership and commanders of military units are. The peculiarity of the carried out propaganda is that they try to delegate the responsibility for their own provocations on the contact line to the Armenian side, and then they present to the public how the "great" army "heroically" opposes them."

He noted that recently one of the Azerbaijani commanders told the local media that "the enemy didn't manage to achieve its goal to this day. The Azerbaijani army is not the same today as it was 25 years ago ... At the moment the spirit of our servicemen is high and awaits the military order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief ... "

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news