US companies against tariffs on Chinese goods imports

New tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion will force Americans to pay more for items they use throughout their daily lives, a broad cross-section of U.S. businesses said in a message for the Trump administration
Public hearings have begun in Washington on Monday on 25% tariffs on Chinese goods, Reuters reported.
Unlike previous tariffs, which were aimed at protecting consumers, focusing on Chinese industrial equipment, electronic components and other intermediate goods, by the end of September thousands of consumer goods can be directly affected by duties.
The new list includes Chinese seafood, furniture, tires, chemicals, plastic products, bicycles and car seats for babies.
According to them, the Trump administration does not have “a coherent strategy” to eliminate the theft of intellectual property by China and other harmful trade practices, so Chamber of Commerce called for “serious discussions” with Beijing.