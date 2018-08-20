News
Taliban take more than 100 people hostage in Afghanistan
Taliban take more than 100 people hostage in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Afghan officials say the Taliban have taken more than 100 people, including women and children, hostage in an ambush in the country, reported The Associated Press. 

This comes despite President Ashraf Ghani’s call for a cease-fire with the Taliban during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

According to officials, the insurgents on Monday stopped three buses on the road near Khan Abad district and abducted the passengers.

It is believed that the Taliban were looking for government employees, or members of the security forces.
