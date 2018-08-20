News
Monday
August 20
News
Monday
August 20
Father and son stabbed in Armenia’s Garni village
Father and son stabbed in Armenia’s Garni village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A father and son were stabbed in Garni  village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.

On the evening of August 18, Ashot Abelyan, 54, and Manuel Abelyan, 20, were ambulanced from the Garni hospital to a hospital in capital city Yerevan. They had sustained stab wounds.

According to shamshyan.com, doctors say the injured are in critical but stable condition.

The police found out the identity of the person who stabbed them. He is Yerevan resident Artyom Ghazaryan, 37, and is being searched for.

The wounded are father and son.

Manuel Abelyan’s brother is an officer at the National Security Service. 
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
