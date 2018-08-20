News
One of Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident dies
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

One of the nine people injured in Monday’s major road accident in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, has died.

At 11:46am, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed the 911 emergency hotline that Armenian citizen Maria Panyan, 29, has lost her life.

As reported earlier, at 5:14am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report from the Emergency Situations Management Agency of Georgia, informing that that a minivan and a car had crashed in Tbilisi, at 2:58am.

The car’s driver as well as eight Armenian citizens, including one child, were injured and hospitalized.  

Contact was established with the aforesaid Georgian agency, which informed that Arpine Mamyan, 32, and Ani Avanesyan, 32, were in satisfactory condition, whereas Aram Khachatryan, 37—in critical condition; Mane Khachatrayn (born in  2011) was at a children’s hospital; Maria Hanyan (born in 1989) was unconscious; Andranik Ginosyan (born in 1995) was conscious but in critical condition; Lilit Shalvaryan, 20, had suffered fractures; and Anzhela Shalvaryan, 48, was hospitalized too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
