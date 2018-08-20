News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Bolton: Preventing Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons is US top priority
Bolton: Preventing Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons is US top priority
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was a very high priority for the United States, White House national security adviser John Bolton said at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to him, Washington is putting pressure on Europe to take action against Iran, Haaretz reported. 

Netanyahu, in turn, noted that Israel welcomed the willingness of US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Iran.

Israel has no better friend than the U.S., Netanyahu noted, adding that the country appreciates the US support.

Bolton's visit allows the two countries to coordinate their positions on Iran, Syria, the Gaza Strip, as well as other issues, Netanyahu added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran FM: US has addiction to sanctions on Iran
“We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned…
Putin: It is extremely important to preserve Iranian nuclear deal
Putin assured that he would discuss the situation with Merkel...
 Zarif: Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal isolates US
The US is trying to create a psychological atmosphere...
 Iran’s Vice-President: Any dialogue with US not acceptable
The enemies have targeted the country’s social assets...
 Khamenei bans direct talks with US
“America never remains loyal to its promises in talks...
 Rouhani: US is known in the world as unreliable and untrustworthy country
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news