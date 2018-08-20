Bolton: Preventing Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons is US top priority

Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was a very high priority for the United States, White House national security adviser John Bolton said at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to him, Washington is putting pressure on Europe to take action against Iran, Haaretz reported.
Netanyahu, in turn, noted that Israel welcomed the willingness of US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Iran.
Israel has no better friend than the U.S., Netanyahu noted, adding that the country appreciates the US support.
Bolton's visit allows the two countries to coordinate their positions on Iran, Syria, the Gaza Strip, as well as other issues, Netanyahu added.