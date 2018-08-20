Erdogan: Aim of currency crisis was to bring Turkey to knees

The aim of the currency crisis was to bring “Turkey and its people to their knees,” said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“The attack on our economy has absolutely no difference from attacks on our call to prayer and our flag. The goal is the same. The goal is to bring Turkey and the Turkish people to their knees, to take it prisoner,” Reuters reported quoting Erdogan.

“Those who think they can make Turkey give in with the exchange rate will soon see that they are mistaken,” he added.

Since the beginning of the year, Turkish lira has lost almost half of its values as the result of US-Turkish tense relations amid the case of pastor Andrew Brunson, and the financial policy of Erdogan, which causes concern for investors.