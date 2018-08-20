Babloyan: It is very important to continue children’s projects in Armenia

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan on Monday received Tanja Radocaj, Head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representation in Armenia.
The parliament speaker stressed that children’s rights are always at the focus of his attention, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In Babloyan’s words, it is extremely important to continue the respective ongoing projects in Armenia.
The NA chairman added that ensuring inclusive education should be considered as a global objective, especially for children with developmental disabilities.
Radocaj, for her part, underscored the reforms being implemented in Armenia in recent years.
At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the opportunities for carrying out joint initiatives and measures to resolve several matters regarding children.