Armenia PM: We had double-digit economic activity index in July
Armenia PM: We had double-digit economic activity index in July
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The economic activity index in Armenia is continuously increasing, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

“According to the data which the NSS [National Statistical Service] issued today [Monday], we had a double-digit—11.1 percent—economic activity index in July, against the backdrop of just as a high 9.6 percent in June,” Pashinyan wrote, in particular. “Changing the makeup of economic growth is [one] of our political priorities. We need an economic growth, each percentage of which people will sense in their lives.

“But it’s important that, in this respect, the government runs a balanced and circumspect policy to avoid economic shocks; I’m glad that this policy gives concrete results.

“Invest in Armenia! Do business in Armenia! This is a country where one can work, earn, [and] develop in a legitimate and level playing field.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
