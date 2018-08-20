News
Show news feed
Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia
Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.10/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.04 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 551.12 (up by AMD 1.26), that of one British pound totaled AMD 615.42 (up by AMD 1.74), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.20 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 227.7, AMD 18,302.94 and AMD 12,099.45, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
