Yeritsyan submits to Pashinyan petition to invite Council of Europe to observe elections of Yerevan Council of Elders

Head of Armenian Delegation to CE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, president of the Union of Communities of Armenia, Emin Yeritsyan submitted to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan a written petition on inviting the Council of Europe Congress under the procedure established by legislation to conduct an observation mission during the snap elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders scheduled for September 23.
In a letter addressed to Pashinyan, it is noted: "I am confident that the elections that will be held after the velvet revolution will qualitatively differ from the previous ones, which will be reflected in the observation mission's report and will contribute to the enhancement of Armenia's international reputation. "