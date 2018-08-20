News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Yeritsyan submits to Pashinyan petition to invite Council of Europe to observe elections of Yerevan Council of Elders
Yeritsyan submits to Pashinyan petition to invite Council of Europe to observe elections of Yerevan Council of Elders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Head of Armenian Delegation to CE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, president of the Union of Communities of Armenia, Emin Yeritsyan submitted to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan a written petition on inviting the Council of Europe Congress under the procedure established by legislation to conduct an observation mission during the snap elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders scheduled for September 23.

In a letter addressed to Pashinyan,  it is noted: "I am confident that the elections that will be held after the velvet revolution will qualitatively differ from the previous ones, which will be reflected in the observation mission's report and will contribute to the enhancement of Armenia's international reputation. "
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Heritage to endorse nomination of Raffi Hovannisian
Hovannisian will be joined by MP Armen Martirosyan and Hovsep Khurshudyan...
 ARF to have no female candidate at upcoming Yerevan municipal council election
The party representative assured that they have fairly good chances in this snap voting…
 Yerevan city council snap election to be held on September 23
This was decided at Saturday’s meeting of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia…
 Bright Armenia and Republic parties will participate in Yerevan elections without Civil Contract party
“Yelq bloc exists, and the memorandum on the alliance is in force...
 Armenia police chief promises unprecedentedly good elections
The police really have a direct impact on the results of the elections…
PM: Is electoral commission technically and psychologically ready to hold Yerevan elections?
Papikyan replied that within 30-40 days the commission will announce the day of the early elections...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news