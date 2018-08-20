News
Iran: US new anti-Iran measure titled Iran Action Group is against all international laws
Iran: US new anti-Iran measure titled Iran Action Group is against all international laws
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman described the US new anti-Iran measure titled Iran Action Group as a 'psychological and economic war' in line with Washington's longstanding hostility toward Tehran, IRNA reported.

The US policies are against all international laws, said Bahrram Qasemi in his weekly press conference on Monday.

"The measure is rather a psychological, economic war, but it will lead to nowhere," he said vowing that the measure's effects will be contained by Iranian people resistance and devising solutions.

 
