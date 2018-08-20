Director of Armenia's NSS and Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN.- Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan received on Monday Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the NSS reported.
The NSS chief said Iran is a friendly country for Armenia with which the firm cooperation and working relations are very important.
The Ambassador congratulated Artur Vanetsyan on appointment and touched upon the cooperation of the two countries. The Ambassador also affirmed that Armenia and Iran have been and will remain friendly countries, expressing confidence that the previous firm partnership will continue and will further deepen for the interests of the two countries. He said Iran has no restriction for Armenia and currently works are underway to find new cooperation directions.
According to the NSS Director, Armenia has a specific approach to tourism issues, attaches importance to the great interest and active flow of Iranian tourists to Armenia. He assured that everything is being done to ensure the security of tourists.