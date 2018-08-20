Heritage to endorse nomination of Raffi Hovannisian

YEREVAN. – Meeting in executive session today, the board of the Heritage Party decided to endorse the nomination of its founding chairman Raffi Hovannisian for mayor of the Armenian capital in the pre-term elections slated for September 23.
Hovannisian will be joined on the Heritage Party’s list for Yerevan City Council by current Heritage chairman and former MP Armen Martirosyan (who will serve as campaign manager), civil rights leader Hovsep Khurshudyan, and more than 50 candidates drawn from professional, intellectual, women’s and youth circles both in the Party and representing civil society at large.