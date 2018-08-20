News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Ucom to provide up to twice more Internet to Universal and Universal Plus subscribers
Ucom to provide up to twice more Internet to Universal and Universal Plus subscribers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – From now on Ucom Universal and Ucom Universal Plus subscribers will receive up to twice more internet on a monthly basis.

In particular, the subscribers of Universal 2900 tariff plan will get 3 GB instead of the previous 2 GB, those of Universal 5500 will get 10 GB instead of the previous 5 GB, the Universal 8000 ones will get 20 GB instead of the previous 10 GB, while the subscribers of Universal 12500 tariff plan will get 30 GB instead of the previous 15 GB. 

“The volume of mobile internet consumption has increased among Ucom subscribers. It’s natural that the tariff plans offered by our company should also be reshuffled in favor of the customers. Moreover, we have not only increased the amount of gigabytes we provide, but also enable Universal and Universal Plus subscribers to call unlimitedly within Ucom mobile network upon the consumption of the minutes, included in their tariff,” said Hayk Yesayan, Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

Ucom’s mobile internet is the fastest in Armenia, while 4G+ network capabilities are among the best ones around the globe as per Ericsson report.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ucom suggests starting academic year with excellent smartphone and a lot of Internet
Anyone buying any smartphone from Ucom will get the mobile internet bundle of 20 GB...
 DigiCamp 2018 held in Artsakh with the support of Ucom
A total of 52 teens in the 15 -18 age group from almost all over Armenia, including Artsakh, as well as Javakhk, participated in the event...
 All Ucom TV subscribers to enjoy 4 more Viasat family channels
They will enjoy the Viasat Nature, Viasat Explorer, Viasat Action TV 1000, and Viasat VIP Megahit HD quality…
 Ucom offers “Affordable Internet Bundles in Georgia”
From Wednesday, June 27, by choosing one or a few of these bundles and connecting to Magticom or Geocell networks in Georgia…
 Ucom cuts prices for all Samsung J and S–class smartphones
Ucom subscribers can acquire the latest smartphones with warranty and post warranty service at any time…
 BarCamp 2018 launches in Yerevan (PHOTO)
The goal of the unconference is to share knowledge, skills and experience...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news