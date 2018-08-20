Special Investigation Service explains why only today it announced about searches at Robert Kocharyan's house

Armenia's Special Investigation Service (SIS) explained why only today it announced about searches conducted at house and office of the second president of the country Robert Kocharyan two weeks ago.
Accordingto SIS message, the searches were conducted on August 6. It turned out that the department did not attach importance to the conducting of the search and did not find it necessary to inform the public. However, today the media began to receive numerous requests, and the SIS confirmed the fact of the searches.