News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Special Investigation Service explains why only today it announced about searches at Robert Kocharyan's house
Special Investigation Service explains why only today it announced about searches at Robert Kocharyan's house
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia's Special Investigation Service (SIS) explained why only today it announced about searches conducted at house and office of the second president of the country Robert Kocharyan two weeks ago.

Accordingto SIS message, the searches were conducted on August 6. It turned out that the department did not attach importance to the conducting of the search and did not find it necessary to inform the public. However, today the media began to receive numerous requests, and the SIS confirmed the fact of the searches.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President’s office: We leave to readers as to objective pursued by belated dissemination of search news
As per Soghomonyan, the search in the mansion and office of Robert Kocharyan was conducted two to three weeks ago…
 Search conducted in Armenia 2nd President’s mansion
Any other respective details are not available at present…
 Robert Kocharyan: There is no link between charge brought against me and death of people on March 1, 2008
I still do not understand how I did it...
 Robert Kocharyan does not disclose details of format of his return to politics
However, the second president of Armenia did not disclose any details...
 Kocharyan: There were no clashes between demonstrators and army on March 1, 2008
“I was in the presidential residence the whole night...
 Kocharyan: Not declaring state of emergency today would be viewed as inaction by president
The president was the guarantor of the constitutional order by the Constitution
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news