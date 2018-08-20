News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Turkey to unite with Russia in WTO complaint against US tariffs
Turkey to unite with Russia in WTO complaint against US tariffs
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkey is planning to establish cooperation with other countries, including Russia, in WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning additional import duties imposed by Washington on steel and aluminum products, Sputnik reported quoting the country's Trade Ministry.

"We are taking the necessary steps to protect the rights of our exporters. Our country has begun a process in the WTO on additional US duties on steel and aluminum," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the near future, we will establish cooperation with exporting countries that have also filed complaints against the US in the WTO [China, Canada, Russia, India, Mexico and the EU countries], We will continue the work to protect our rights," the ministry stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news