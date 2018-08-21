Those who attacked Chechnya police were minors

Those who attacked police in Chechnya were minors.
Jambulat Umarov, the Minister of National Policy, External Relations and Information Issues of the Chechen Republic—a federal subject of Russia, told Russian News Agency TASS that the youngest of these attackers was 11 years old, whereas the oldest—“not fully 17.”
In his words, the Islamic State has developed special plans, and instilled extremist ideas among adolescents.
“That’s why we see adults more and more rarely among the militants,” Umarov said. “Today they are 11-, 12-year-old children.”