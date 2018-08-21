Road accidents in Georgia with participation of Armenians - no one is detained yet

Person responsible for the road accident in Tbilisi, as a result of which citizens of Armenia were injured, has not been established yet, press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported.
The accident occurred last night. The Mercedes minivan, carrying nine citizens of Armenia, collided with a passenger car.
All citizens of Armenia were injured as a result of the incident. They were hospitalized but the life of one person could not be saved by the doctors.
According to preliminary information, the citizens of Armenia had been heading to the resort village of Ureki.