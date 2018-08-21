Newspaper: Armenia PM is forced to seek ex-ruling party’s help

YEREVAN. – When launching constitutional amendments in the Republic of Armenia (RA), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government is forced to seek help from the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction at the National Assembly (NA), according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“The thing is that the RA Constitution’s Articles 92 and 151, which relate to holding snap NA elections, can be amended by the parliament too. But for that, at least two-thirds of the MPs—70 people—need to vote in favor.
“Now, 50 of the 105 MPs are still a member of the RPA faction. In addition, 8 MPs have left the RPA [faction], but it is hard to unequivocally consider them a member of Pashinyan’s [political] team.
“So, trials are expected for Nikol Pashinyan on order to draw a sufficient number of legislators to his side,” wrote Zhoghovurd.