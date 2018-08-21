Trump says “most likely” to meet with North Korea leader for 2nd time

In an interview with Reuters, US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would “most likely” meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“It’s most likely we will, but I just don’t want to comment,” he said. “I have very good personal relations with Chairman Kim.”
“I stopped (North Korea’s) nuclear testing. I stopped (North Korea’s) missile testing. Japan is thrilled. What’s going to happen? Who knows? We’re going to see,” he added.
And asked whether North Korea had taken specific steps to denuclearize, Trump said, “I do believe they have.”