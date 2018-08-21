160 Armenia convicts petition for pardon

YEREVAN. – Approximately 160 petitions for pardon were submitted to the Ministry of Justice in 100 days.
Armenia’s Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday stated the aforementioned at a press conference, as he summed up the results of the first 100 days of his tenure in this capacity.
“115 of those petitions were sent to the Prime Minister’s staff, to determine the future process,” Zeynalyan added. “The makeup of the [respective] committee will also be approved in the near future; it will be headed by the Minister of Justice.”