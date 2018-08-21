Police staff chief: Crime rate grows by 12.3 percent in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Hundred days are not enough for implementation of full-fledged reforms, but enough to determine the ways of reforms and create a team for the implementation, Chief of Staff of the Armenian Police Armen Ghukasyan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, from May 10 to August 20, the number of crimes went up by 12.3 percent as compared to the same period last year.
The police explain it by the increase of confidence in the department and the rejection of the vicious practice of hiding and not registering crimes.
Over 100 days, police have disclosed over 1,200 serious offences and more than 150 especially serious crimes, including 42 murders and assassinations, 17 rapes and attempts to rape, and more than 130 fatal accidents.
Overall, over 100 cases of hooliganism, over 400 cases of illegal drug trafficking have been disclosed.
The criminal proceedings have been instituted against four criminal authorities as well.