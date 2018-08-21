News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Police staff chief: Crime rate grows by 12.3 percent in Armenia
Police staff chief: Crime rate grows by 12.3 percent in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Hundred days are not enough for implementation of full-fledged reforms, but enough to determine the ways of reforms and create a team for the implementation, Chief of Staff of the Armenian Police Armen Ghukasyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, from May 10 to August 20, the number of crimes went up by 12.3 percent as compared to the same period last year.

The police explain it by the increase of confidence in the department and the rejection of the vicious practice of hiding and not registering crimes.

Over 100 days, police have disclosed over 1,200 serious offences and more than 150 especially serious crimes, including 42 murders and assassinations, 17 rapes and attempts to rape, and more than 130 fatal accidents.

Overall, over 100 cases of hooliganism, over 400 cases of illegal drug trafficking have been disclosed.

The criminal proceedings have been instituted against four criminal authorities as well.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Police Chief: Illegal street vending is unacceptable
"Some people are dissatisfied, even threatened to complain to the Prime Minister…
Some Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident are in critical condition
There is new information about the victims…
 160 Armenia convicts petition for pardon
115 of those petitions were sent to the Prime Minister’s staff, informed the justice minister…
 Road accidents in Georgia with participation of Armenians - no one is detained yet
All citizens of Armenia were injured as a result of the incident...
 Armenia ex-PM’s driver faces criminal charge
But a signature bond to not leaving the country has been selected as his precautionary measure…
 Armenia citizen killed in Russia
During a sudden argument, a 45-year-old local resident fired at the 29-year-old Armenian national with a hunting rifle…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news