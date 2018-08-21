News
Armenian minister on transitional justice: We will use experience of other countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.  – The Armenian government will use the experience of other countries on transitional justice not to repeat their mistakes, Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters on Tuesday, summing up the results of 100-day work.

“We want everything to be legal, in the fairest way, and making others jealous, as it happened with the revolution,” Zeynalyan said.

According to him, the research is being conducted in this regard, particularly, including the experience of Georgia and other countries.

“There will be no extraordinary courts, and transitional justice will not contradict the Armenian Constitution, conventions and commitments undertaken by Armenia under international treaties. All this will be legal. No one will dissolve the courts, the Constitution will not be violated as well,” said Justice Minister.

As reported earlier, during the rally on August 17, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of creating transitional justice in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
