Armenian Police Chief: Illegal street vending is unacceptable

YEREVAN. – Illegal street vending is unacceptable, the head of the Armenian Police Valeri Osipyan told reporters on Tuesday.
“Illegal vending is unacceptable. Especially food trade,” Osipyan noted.
According to him, in recent years, the issue of illegal trade has actually been resolved, however, the situation has radically changed.
“Some people are dissatisfied, even threatened to complain to the Prime Minister. Although we are operating by the law. We even turned to the acting mayor Kamo Areyan in this regard,” Osipyan said, adding that the police expect citizens’ assistance and understanding.
“Soon we will celebrate the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, Francophonie summit is next to come. Just imagine that our guests might think that Yerevan has become a village.”