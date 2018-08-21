News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian Police Chief: Illegal street vending is unacceptable
Armenian Police Chief: Illegal street vending is unacceptable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Illegal street vending is unacceptable, the head of the Armenian Police Valeri Osipyan told reporters on Tuesday.

“Illegal vending is unacceptable. Especially food trade,” Osipyan noted.

According to him, in recent years, the issue of illegal trade has actually been resolved, however, the situation has radically changed.

“Some people are dissatisfied, even threatened to complain to the Prime Minister. Although we are operating by the law. We even turned to the acting mayor Kamo Areyan in this regard,” Osipyan said, adding that the police expect citizens’ assistance and understanding.

“Soon we will celebrate the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, Francophonie summit is next to come. Just imagine that our guests might think that Yerevan has become a village.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police staff chief: Crime rate grows by 12.3 percent in Armenia
Police staff chief: Crime rates increase up to 12.3% in Armenia Police have disclosed over 1,200 serious and more than 150 especially serious crimes…
Some Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident are in critical condition
There is new information about the victims…
 160 Armenia convicts petition for pardon
115 of those petitions were sent to the Prime Minister’s staff, informed the justice minister…
 Road accidents in Georgia with participation of Armenians - no one is detained yet
All citizens of Armenia were injured as a result of the incident...
 Armenia ex-PM’s driver faces criminal charge
But a signature bond to not leaving the country has been selected as his precautionary measure…
 Armenia citizen killed in Russia
During a sudden argument, a 45-year-old local resident fired at the 29-year-old Armenian national with a hunting rifle…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news