Armenia police chief not ruling out new startling discoveries

YEREVAN. – The Police of Armenia always have operative data.
Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan on Tuesday said about the aforementioned at the press conference he held to sum up the results of the first 100 days of his tenure in this capacity.
When asked whether any new startling discoveries and arrests should be expected, the police chief responded, “I don’t rule [it] out.”
As to whether there were operative data, Osipyan assured that there are always operative data; and, also, he urged journalists to report their findings.
He informed that the Armenian police were collaborating with the Interpol, with respect to the ongoing search for Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan.
“He [Narek Sargsyan] will soon appear in our view,” Valeri Osipyan stated informing that Sargsyan had left Armenia a few days before a search for him was declared.