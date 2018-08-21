Police chief: There are no corruption cases in Armenian police

YEREVAN. – There are no corruption cases in the Armenian police, police chief Valeri Osipyan told reporters on Tuesday, summing up the results of 100-day work.

According to him, there are some police officers who are likely involved in this, however, they all will be convicted sooner or later.

Asked to comment on the prospects of increasing salaries for police officers, Osipyan noted, that Prime Minister himself is interested in the increase of the salaries.

“But it depends on the general state of the country. We hope that there will be an economic growth, and I am sure salaries will rise then,” Osipyan said.

According to him, event before not all police officers were corrupt.

“There are a lot of fair and serious officers who are ready to serve the people and the state,” Osipyan added.