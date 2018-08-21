News
Tuesday
August 21
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Police chief: There are no corruption cases in Armenian police
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – There are no corruption cases in the Armenian police, police chief Valeri Osipyan told reporters on Tuesday, summing up the results of 100-day work.

According to him, there are some police officers who are likely involved in this, however, they all will be convicted sooner or later.

Asked to comment on the prospects of increasing salaries for police officers, Osipyan noted, that Prime Minister himself is interested in the increase of the salaries.

“But it depends on the general state of the country. We hope that there will be an economic growth, and I am sure salaries will rise then,” Osipyan said.

According to him, event before not all police officers were corrupt.

“There are a lot of fair and serious officers who are ready to serve the people and the state,” Osipyan added.
