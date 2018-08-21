Armenian government to improve small aviation industry in Armenia

YEREVAN – The Armenian authorities are taking measures towards the development of small aviation industry in Armenia.
Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Armen Arzumanyan, chairwoman of Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan, deputy head of the General department of Civil Aviation Arsen Poghosyan visited the airports at Kapan, Jermuk and Goris, Transport Ministry said in a statement.
At Shirak airport in Gyumry the deputy minister was informed about the infrastructures, the state of the building and the constructional works already done at the airport.
The officials also got informed about the services of Gyumri-Moscow flights by Russia’s Pobeda Airlines. Notes of the visit were presented to the representatives from the Pobeda Airlines and Shirak airport.