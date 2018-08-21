News
Iran unveils first homegrown fighter jet
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's homegrown aircraft dubbed “Kowsar” was unveiled ahead of the National Day of Defense Industry, which will be marked on August 22, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The advanced fighter jet has been manufactured following extensive research and efforts by the Iranian Defense Ministry’s experts. 

It enjoys capabilities such as a highly integrated architecture and a fire control system using the fourth generation of the digital data networks.

The aircraft is capable of carrying various weapons and is used for short aerial support missions.
