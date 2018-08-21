News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Greek Prime Minister declares end to country's debt odyssey
Greek Prime Minister declares end to country's debt odyssey
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared on Tuesday an end to the country's 8-year struggle to exit its severe debt crisis, saying that Athens was entering a new era, during which it would determine its own future, Sputnik reported.

"Our modern Odyssey, which began in 2010, has come to an end… Our country regained its right to determine its future… Today is our homeland's new day. Today is a day of redemption, but it is also the beginning of a new era," Tsipras said addressing the nation from the Greek island of Ithaca.

The prime minister stressed that the Greek government had fulfilled the mandate it received three years ago, which aimed to withdraw the country from bailout programs and put an end to the extremely unpopular austerity measures.

"We have new challenges ahead. Now, when we have reached the preferred destination, we have new strength to make our country [a state] it deserves to be," Tsipras said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK FM: One of biggest threats to European unity would be chaotic no-deal Brexit
“One of the biggest threats to European unity would be a chaotic no-deal Brexit…
European commissioner: Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed
The campaign organizers intends to know the opinions of different classes…
Turkey intends to establish close ties with EU
Phone talks between Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled…
Angela Merkel urges EU member states to unite
Germany and Spain have a common approach in fighting illegal migration…
 German visa hurdle for Turks upheld by top Europe court
The requirement is linked with the 1963 Association Treaty between Brussels and Ankara...
 Mogherini encourages companies to do more business with Iran despite new US sanctions
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news