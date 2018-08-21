Armenia tycoon MP’s bodyguard is released on bail

YEREVAN. – The precautionary measure for Eduard Babayan—the head of the security service of Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan—has been commuted from remanding in custody to a 20mn-dram (approx. US$41,487) bail.

As a result, Babayan was released from penitentiary, his attorney, Armen Melkonyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added that a friend of Babayan had posted this bail.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia had informed that a report was received from a capital city Yerevan hospital on July 2, according to which a 50-year-old man with fractures and injuries was admitted to this medical center.

According to preliminary data, these injuries had been inflicted upon the victim during an incident that had occurred on the same day at the Olympavan gym in Yerevan. And blood-like traces were found at the scene.

Subsequently, Eduard Babayan, who presented himself as the assistant to the National Olympic Committee of Armenia (ARMNOC) President—PAP leader and tycoon MP Gagik Tsarukyan—was detained on suspicion of causing severe bodily harm to the victim.

Sometime thereafter, however, the victim stated that he was not hit by anyone, but he had gotten injured as a result of slipping and falling.