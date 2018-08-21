News
Kremlin expects actions from US for cooperation on Syria, Ukraine
Kremlin expects actions from US for cooperation on Syria, Ukraine
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin welcomes the US President Donald Trump’s statement about the readiness to cooperate on Syria and Ukraine to abolish anti-Russian sanctions, said spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, Russian authorities are waiting for Washington to take concrete actions, Kommersant.ru reported.

“We hear many different statements,” the spokesperson noted adding: “We certainly welcome statements that confirm the US willingness to cooperate. But we would more welcome any concrete actions.”

According to him, no one except Russia “contributes to the political and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Syria, the normalization of life and the creation of conditions for the active return of refugees.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
