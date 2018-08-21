NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 21.08.2018

The Azerbaijani authorities have banned the German MP from the Christian Democratic Union, Albert Weiler, from entering the country, Bild reported.

The reason for the recognition of Weiler “an unwanted person” by official Baku was his visit to Karabakh in 2014 and 2016. Now the decision on the ban on his entry was made at the highest level, so negotiations with the Azerbaijani Ambassador about this were in vain, Bild said.

Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary group on German relations with the South Caucasus countries, Weiler was to accompany Merkel on August 24 on her trip to Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Electoral Code will be adopted either in September or early October.

“We have entered the phase of finalizing the concept for the Electoral Code,” Daniel Ioannisyan, secretary of the Electoral Legislation Reform Commission adjunct to the Prime Minister of Armenia, said.

“The desired scenario is that these amendments come into force before the Yerevan Council of Elders’ elections [on September 23],” Ioannisyan added.

He stated that they will submit this concept for the Electoral Code to the PM.

Royalsys Engineering ltd. Director Davit Galstyan and Kalashnikov Group incorporated Deputy Director Andrei Baryshnikov on Tuesday have signed a contract.

Accordingly, the manufacturing of Kalashnikov rifles’ new—AK-12 and AK-15—series will be set up in Armenia, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Within the framework of his visit to Armenia, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Ministry of Israel Alexander Ben-Zvi paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, Armenpress reported.

“The tragedy of the Armenian people has never been questioned,” Ben-Zvi said. “There is a historical question how to call it, but what had happened is a fact that is accepted by all. This is not a matter of making it a topic for political discussions; let the historians decide what name to give to this tragedy.”

Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan has provided some clarifications on the ongoing search for former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan.

Osipyan confirmed that Harutyunyan was being sought, but not by the Interpol. He added that law enforcement officials still do not know Mikayel Harutyunyan’s whereabouts.

Ex-Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the March 1 tragic events.