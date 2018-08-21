Economist: US sanctions against Russia and Iran will affect Armenia's economy

Armenia is in a very unfortunate external economic situation in connection with the introduction of US sanctions against Iran and Russia, economist Tatul Manaseryan said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday.
"It is clear that the economic difficulties faced by Russia and Iran will have their direct or indirect impact on the Armenian economy. Reducing the purchasing power of the Russian market is a blow to Armenian entrepreneurs engaged in export, and the devaluation of the ruble leads to a reduction of the private transfers coming to Armenia, "the expert explained.
At the same time Manaseryan stressed that despite the significant limitations and vulnerability of the Armenian economy, there were no shocks in this area.