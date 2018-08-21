Armenia's FM receives Israel deputy FM

YEREVAN.- Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on Tuesday Deputy Director General of the Foreign Ministry of Israel, Director of Eurasia Department Alexander Ben-Zvi, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.
Greeting the guest, Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that recently the Armenian-Israeli relations have developed, the political dialogue and cooperation agenda has been expanded. The Foreign Minister condirmed the interest and readiness of Armenia to further deepen the bilateral cooperation in different spheres.
The sides agreed that there is a great potential for trade and economic cooperation between Armenia and Israel.
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia's ongoing initiatives directed to prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, noting that the third Global Counterterrorism Forum will be held in Yerevan on December 9 dedicated to the role of education in the prevention of genocides. Referring to the process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, the Foreign Minister mentioned that it is a moral responsibility and a tribute to the memory of innocent victims, at the same time it is an important contribution to international efforts to prevent genocide and crimes against humanity.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia's position on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, noting that the status and security of Nagorno Karabakh are the main priorities of Armenia.