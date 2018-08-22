News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
EU and UK agree to fast-track Brexit talks
EU and UK agree to fast-track Brexit talks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union and Britain say they will accelerate Brexit negotiations and hold regular talks to try to bridge important differences in an effort to seal an agreement before the end of the year, AP reported.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday that both sides “have agreed that the EU and the U.K. will negotiate continuously from now on.”

He says work will focus on how to keep goods, services and people flowing over the border between Northern Ireland in the U.K. and EU member Ireland, and a political declaration on future EU-U.K. ties.

While conceding that “there are still gaps,” Barnier’s British counterpart Dominic Raab said that if both sides are pragmatic “I am confident we can reach the agreement in October.”

Britain leaves the EU on March 29 but a deal must be clinched soon to leave parliaments time to ratify it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news