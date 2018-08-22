Abandoned Armenian church in Bangladesh still has caretaker

The caretaker of an Armenian church in the Bangladeshi capital city of Dhaka is a Hindu whose roots lie in Gorakhpur, India.
Neha Simlai, an international correspondent of The Wire website of India, wrote the aforesaid in an article.
As per the article, Armani Tola—in Dhaka’s old city—takes its names from the Armenian settlers who once lived there, and no one knows when the Armenians left this home.
Over the last century, the Armenian presence in South Asia has disappeared considerably.
The aforementioned church of the Armenian Apostolic Church denomination was constructed, as per records in 1781. In the fifty years following the church’s construction, a clock tower had been constructed. This gong of the clock was loud and could be heard up to four miles away.
Simlai went to Armani Tola where she met with Shankar Yadav. He is the caretaker of this Armenian church, and he is a Hindu. Yadav claimed that his family had moved to Dhaka from Gorakhpur, in the 1930s to look after this church and that he was the third generation in his family to be looking after this church, which nobody visits any more.