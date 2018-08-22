Newspaper: Armenia investigators have not yet questioned oppositionists who became political prisoners in March 2008

YEREVAN. – After Armenia’s velvet revolution, when investigation into the case of March 2008 resumed, persons holding public offices at the time began to be interrogated one after the other, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“But the interesting [thing] is that the SIS [the Special Investigation Service] has not yet called for questioning the oppositionists that once were included in that case, [and] who became political prisoners—were even convicted,” wrote Zhoghovurd.
On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.